Into the Miyagi-Verse: Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio team up for a new Karate Kid movie

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are starring in a new Karate Kid movie, and it's coming out next year.

The pair announced the surprise news with a new video, calling for a global casting search for their new lead. Helmed again by Sony, this signals the start of the Karate Kid cinematic universe as both of their characters starred in films years apart.

Jonathan Entwistle (I'm Not Okay with This, The End of the F***ing World) has been tapped to direct from a screenplay by Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day).

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the story will focus on "a teen from China who finds strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor." Per the official casting call website, the studio is looking for a Chinese or Mixed-Race Chinese actor between 15-17 years old who speaks fluent English and is a "smart, scrappy, and a skilled martial artist."

Macchio played Daniel LaRusso in the first three Karate Kid films and reprised the role in Netflix's sequel series Cobra Kai. Chan played Mr. Han in the 2010 Karate Kid remake that starred Jaden Smith as the titular protagonist. The cinematic universe has been dubbed the 'Miyagi-verse' by fans, named after Pat Morita's iconic mentor – who has become a permanent part of pop culture history.

The untitled Karate Kid movie is set for a December 13, 2024 release date. For more upcoming movies, here are all the 2023 movie release dates still to come.