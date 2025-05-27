Ralph Macchio says Karate Kid: Legends is "for today's generation," but part of the "beauty" of it is younger fans will leave "knowing a little bit about who Mr Miyagi was"

No one is more important to The Karate Kid's legacy than the late Pat Morita's Mr. Miyagi.

He's Daniel LaRusso's mentor and best friend, and his unique teaching style – wax on, wax off, paint the fence, sand the floors – along with his wisdom ("first learn stand, then learn fly") have helped cement Mr. Miyagi as a pop culture icon.

Naturally, then, every installment in the Karate Kid franchise pays respects to Morita's Miyagi. His presence is felt throughout all six seasons of Cobra Kai, and, in the new movie, Karate Kid: Legends, Ralph Macchio's Daniel is still passing on his friend's teachings and way of life.

"That's always been an important through line to me, even when the guys pitched Cobra Kai to me seven, eight years ago," Macchio tells us when we meet with him and his co-star Ben Wang in London. "That was the first thing I said, and the first early meetings on this project, it was the same. Paying the legacy forward is part of the connective tissue for me that makes sense, that drives the narrative. Combining the stories, the two styles, kung fu, karate, all that stuff, that's all exciting and awesome. But if it's not connected in some way for me as a character, then it becomes more challenging."

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Macchio also hopes that this film will help bring new fans back to where it all began, 41 years ago in the 1984 original movie. "And the beauty of it all in this movie is we're going to have, hopefully, a lot of young fans for the first time seeing their version of The Karate Kid for today's generation, and yet come out of it knowing a little bit about who Mr. Miyagi was, or maybe going home with their uncles, their parents, and watching the original film from 1984, and keeping that legacy moving forward," he shares.

"That would be nice, but regardless, it works on its own," he continues. "You don't have to even know about those films to enjoy the entertainment and the story and the narrative of Ben's character going forward, and high five your neighbor and friend and cheer in the movie theater."

Karate Kid: Legends is in UK cinemas this May 28 and US theaters this May 30.

