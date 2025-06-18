After 13 years, Harold and Kumar 4 is in the works from Cobra Kai creators: "Puff this deep and pass it on!"

They're back! Harold and Kumar are returning to the big screen, and with Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald in tow.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the trio has closed a deal to write Harold and Kumar 4, with Hurwitz and Schlossberg returning to direct. The pair launched their career after penning the script for Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, which was directed by the late Danny Leiner. The 2004 stoner comedy was a surprise smash hit, earning $24 million against a budget of $9 million at the global box office.

Hurwitz and Schlossberg would then go on to write 2008's Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay and 2011's A Very Harold and Kumar 3D Christmas, with Todd Strauss-Schulson directing the latter. I was a high school senior when the third film was released, and we all assumed it was the end of the franchise as we knew it...so this is a pretty good day for (former) stoner millennials.

Jon Cho and Kal Penn will likely return, but no deal has been finalized yet. There is also no word as to whether or not Neil Patrick Harris will return to the franchise. Schlossberg celebrated the news by writing, "Puff this deep and pass it on!" on his Instagram story.

The pair, along with Josh Heald, would go on to create Cobra Kai, the campy heartfelt comedy that serves as a sequel series to the Karate Kid franchise. The show, which stars original franchise actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, ran for six seasons on Netflix and broke streaming records by appealing to both older fans and a new generation of kids who were discovering the franchise for the first time.

You can stream Cobra Kai on Netflix now. For more, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows.