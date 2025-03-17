Shrek 5: release date, plot, trailer, news, and more

Shrek 5 is on the way – and it's no longer rumor. The fifth installment in one of the best animated franchises of all time is set to premiere next Christmas, and we can't wait.

You might remember that Shrek Forever After was titled as such because DreamWorks intended for it to be the final film in the franchise. Well, dreams do come true, because not only has Shrek 5 been announced – we also have a teaser trailer, a release date, and a confirmed list of returning cast.

Will the fifth installment measure up to the first and make its way onto our list of the best animated movies of all time? Even though Shrek 4 was the lowest rated of the series, we have high hopes for a simply magical comeback. Below, we've compiled everything we know so far about everyone's favorite ogre. So scroll on down and let's return to Far, Far Away.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Shrek 5 is set to hit theaters on December 23, 2026.

This marks 16 years since the fourth film, Shrek Ever After, premiered. Before the franchise was put on hiatus, each sequel had a three-year gap: after Shrek premiered in 2001, Shrek 2 was released in 2004, with Shrek the Third following in 2007, and the fourth releasing in 2010. The franchise spin-off Puss in Boots hit theaters in 2011, with its sequel arriving 11 years later in 2022.

As Eddie Murphy confirmed last year, a standalone Donkey spin-off is on the way – though we don't know when the film will premiere. The voice acting for Shrek 5 was completed in 2024, and as of right now, we don't have confirmation as to whether or not Donkey has entered production. Still, we can speculate a 2027 or 2028 release date for that spin-off – as Murphy made sure to note that the films are "[not happening] at the same time."

Shrek 5 plot speculation

(Image credit: Dreamworks)

Shrek Forever After took a pre-MCU multiverse turn what with Rumpelstiltskin transporting Shrek into an alternate reality where he was never born (it's giving Spider-Man: No Way Home, actually) and no one knows who he is. Of course, he manages to save the day and return to his regular timeline and swamp. The end credits do not end with a musical number this time, but instead a cover of The Monkees' "I'm a Believer" (which was covered by Smash Mouth for the first film and sung to Fiona by Shrek in the musical medley mid-credits scene.)

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All that said, the official plot for film has not yet been released – but we have a feeling it will focus on Felicia, Shrek and Fiona's only daughter, going off on her own treacherous adventure and introducing us to a new batch of magical characters. We do know, however, that the story is in good hands: Michael McCullers, former Saturday Night Live scribe and writer of Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and The Bossy Baby, has penned the script. Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon are directing, along with director Brad Ableson. Dohrn, who also voices the Gingerbread Man aka Gingy, wrote Shrek 2 and Vernon directed Shrek 2.

There's also a bit of a plot hole since we saw three ogre babies in Shrek Forever After, Fergus, Farkle, and Felicia, and the teaser trailer seems to suggest that Felicia is Shrek and Fiona's one and only child. However, it's likely that Felicia is the only offspring to appear in the teaser because it was, after all, a casting announcement to welcome Zendaya to the Shrek franchise. Whether we see Fergus and Farkle in Shrek 5 remains to be seen, but we'll just have to wait for the next trailer.

It's also worth mentioning that Donkey and Dragon had multiple dronkey babies – and they'd be well into their teen years by now. Here's hoping we get to meet them as well.

Is there a Shrek 5 trailer?

Shrek 5 Cast Announcement - YouTube Watch On

DreamWorks uploaded the first look at Shrek 5 as a "cast announcement," but we'll accept it as our first teaser trailer for now.

In the teaser, Donkey, Shrek, Fiona, and their daughter Felicia stand around Mirror, who shows the family a few Shrek memes – one of which is that super popular internet one where Shrek is Godzilla-level height and wearing a latex suit. Pinocchio then admits to creating the memes and some on-screen text informs us that Zendaya is indeed doing the voice of Felicia.

The brief clip, which can be viewed above, is only 27 seconds in length, and leaves much to be desired. We'll likely get an official trailer later in the year as we get closer and closer to the 2026 release date.

Shrek 5 cast

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The aforementioned casting announcement confirmed that Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy would indeed be back to voice their original characters – with Zendaya signing on as Felicia. We can also infer from the clip that Chris Miller who has done the voice of Mirror for all four films (and directed Shrek the Third), and Cody Cameron who has been the franchise voice of, Pinocchio have returned.

Absent from the announcement, however, is Antonio Banderas a Puss in Boots. Given that Puss in Boots had a second standalone movie just three years ago, it's hard to imagine he won't be making an appearance in Shrek 5. I'm hopeful that he'll appear in a later trailer or announcement.

Below is the confirmed Shrek 5 cast list so far:

Mike Myers as Shrek

as Shrek Cameron Diaz as Fiona

as Fiona Eddie Murphy as Donkey

as Donkey Zendaya as Felicia, Shrek and Fiona's daughter

as Felicia, Shrek and Fiona's daughter Conrad Vernon as the Gingerbread Man

Where can you stream the Shrek movies?

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

Shrek, Shrek 2, and Shrek the Third are available to stream on Peacock. Shrek Forever After can be streamed only on Max. Spin-off movies Puss in Boots and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish are both on Prime Video.

Peacock starts at $7.99 for a monthly subscription, with Max starting at $9.99, and Prime Video starting at $8.99.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.