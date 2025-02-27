Dune and Spider-Man star Zendaya is Shrek and Fiona’s daughter in the first meme-filled teaser for Shrek 5 and this is the happiest I’ve been since Shrek 2

Shrek 5 Cast Announcement - YouTube Watch On

The first teaser for Shrek 5 is here - and so is Zendaya.

In the teaser, Donkey, Shrek, Fiona, and their daughter (!!!) stand around Mirror, who, ever the troll, shows the family a few Shrek memes - one of which is that weird TikTok one where Shrek is Godzilla-level height and wearing a latex suit for some reason. Pinnochio then admits to creating the memes - and the cast list informs us that that is absolutely Zendaya doing the voice of their daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed. You can watch the brief clip above.

Cameron Diaz, Mike Meyers, Eddie Murphy, as well as Cody Cameron who voices Pinocchio, are all returning to the swamp. Absent from the teaser, however, is none other than Puss in Boots. Where is Antonio Banderas? He had two standalone Puss in Boots movies! My hope is that he's announced as a surprise later on as we get closer to release. It's not Shrek without him.

Shrek 4, aka Shrek Forever After, premiered in 2010 - and it definitely wasn't my favorite of the franchise (it also has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score out of all four). However, now is the best time for a new Shrek movie and I could not be more excited. The world needs good, wholesome fun and maybe a few fart jokes. Plus, Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon are directing, along with director Brad Ableson. Dohrn wrote Shrek 2 and Vernon directed Shrek 2. We are so back.

Shrek 5 hits theaters on December 23, 2026, pushed back from its initial release date of July 1, 2026. For more, read our op-ed on why the world absolutely needs Shrek 5 right now, or, check out our list of movie release dates.