Everyone is saying the same thing about the new Shrek 5 teaser – why does Fiona look like that?

The first Shrek 5 teaser has landed, but fans are all wondering the same thing - why does the animation look so different?

The quick 25-second video shows Shrek and Donkey swiping through Shrek memes on the magic mirror when Fiona and her daughter, voiced by Zendaya, join the frame. There's no doubt that Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona look vastly different from the first four movies, and viewers have noticed too.

"Why does the animation look like an AI interpretation of what Shrek 5 could look like?," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "Why are they actively destroying iconic characters?." A lot of attention seems to be on Fiona especially, as one Twitter user said "I’m pissed at that Princess Fiona redesign the most…" Of course, this could be down to the characters simply aging.

Another point in the trailer which has fans confused is the exclusion of Shrek and Fiona’s other two children, Fergus and Farkle. "The worst part about the Shrek 5 teaser just being a casting announcement is that it completely ignores the rest of the children," added one fan. But, we still are not 100% sure that Zendaya is playing Felicia as when we last saw her in Shrek 4, she had blue eyes. Whereas Zendaya’s character clearly has brown eyes.

what did they do to him 😭😭😭 #Shrek5 pic.twitter.com/gBJCVnK5nxFebruary 27, 2025

me watching the shrek 5 teaser pic.twitter.com/PWvn5boIWXFebruary 27, 2025

The Shrek 5 trailer: pic.twitter.com/2nAAGqZbPPFebruary 27, 2025

However, it is important to note that the new design could just be down to advancements in animation, which matches the most recent movie in the franchise, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Similarly, The Hollywood Handle has reported that the teaser was initially set to release in December, but was dropped early due to Zendaya’s casting being leaked. This could mean that the changes are due to the teaser being bumped up ahead of schedule.

Shrek 5 is due to hit theaters on December 23, 2026. For more, check out our list of the best animated movies that aren’t Disney, or keep up with the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.