Five Nights at Freddy's 2 release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know about the upcoming horror sequel

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is now filming, which means our favorite band of evil animatronics are one step closer to slashing back onto our screens. The highly anticipated horror sequel is due to hit movie theaters this year, but creators are still keeping a tight lid on a lot of details surrounding the video game adaptation. But not to worry, that’s where we come in.

Based on the hit horror game series of the same name, the first Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was released in 2023 and follows security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson). But as Mike starts a job at an abandoned pizzeria, he soon discovers it is crawling with animatronic mascots who come alive at night. The movie centers on the same premise as the first game, so if the filmmakers are following that pattern, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will perhaps mimic the second game in the saga.

However, even though we are still waiting on an official synopsis, cast list, and trailer, the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 team have dropped a few clues which tells us a little more about what the next movie will entail. So, with every clue, hint, and comment made so far, we've gathered all the relevant information you need down below. From the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 release date to the cast, plot, and more, here is a complete breakdown of one of the most exciting upcoming horror movies of 2025.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Over two years after the first movie hit screens, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is due to release on December 5, 2025.

After the movie was confirmed in January 2024, filming on the sequel started around Halloween last year, with stars Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard back on set.

The December release schedule unfortunately means fans won't get to watch the sequel during spooky season like they did with the original. But, if Terrifier 3 has taught us anything, it's that horror movies can still be just as enjoyable during the festive period.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 cast speculation

(Image credit: Universal Studios)

Although the first Five Nights at Freddy’s movie had a relatively small cast, it looks like the majority will be returning, despite Vanessa being in a coma at the end of the film and her killer dad seemingly murdered by the animatronics. But as Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is thought to either be set in the past or at least include some flashback scenes, it looks like anyone could return.

Thanks to the star being very vocal about the movie, we know that Josh Hutcherson is returning as Mike Schmidt. We also know that Matthew Lillard, who plays the movie’s villain William Afton, will appear in the sequel as the star shared a shot of himself dressed as Springrap captioned "December 2025. I ALWAYS COME BACK."

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Lillard explained how excited he is to return to the franchise. “I'm thrilled to be a part of it. I'm thrilled to give them the next iteration of the story. I think they're gonna love it," said the star. “The reality is that I've been so lovingly embraced by the FNAF community that It's really humbling.”

As for Afton’s daughter Vanessa, social media star Dawko posted a behind-the-scenes image of Afton standing at the top of a staircase watching over Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail). However, many believe that this was a flashback scene, so it is not certain how much we will see of the Afton family in the sequel.

As of this moment, the expected cast list for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is as follows:

Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt

as Mike Schmidt Piper Rubio as Abby Schmidt

as Abby Schmidt Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa

as Vanessa Matthew Lillard as William Afton

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 plot speculation

(Image credit: Steel Wool Studios)

Nothing has been revealed about the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 plot yet, but that hasn't stopped the creators from messing with us, even going as far as to release fake scripts and have fans guess which one could be real.

However, there have been several teases relating to elements from the second game including a new location and pizzeria. The second Five Nights at Freddy’s game follows a different security guard named Jeremy Fitzgerald. The only difference is that this restaurant has animatronics that are fitted with feature facial recognition software connected to a criminal database, to protect children. But, of course, when night falls, the animatronics set their sights on the security guard. Another interesting part of the second game is the fact it is set in November 1987, which could explain Lillard’s return to the franchise considering his character Afton is dead.

Despite which Five Nights at Freddy’s game the sequel will follow, what we do know for sure is that the upcoming movie will be “scarier than the first instalment" as Hutcherson told Esquire: "It’s much bigger, the stakes are higher. There’s more animatronics being brought in, different animatronics being brought in, and the world just opens up in a big way." Similarly, Lillard told Entertainment Tonight that the sequel will be more "action-packed" and "fan-centric" than the first, following some criticism over the first Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

Is there a Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 trailer yet?

(Image credit: Universal)

We are still waiting on the first trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

The full length trailer for the first movie dropped four months before the film was released, so if the sequel is following that same pattern, we can expect the trailer to hit the internet sometime during late summer, but we don't know for sure. However, it might not be long until a teaser is released.

For more, check out our list of the best horror movies and the best video game movies.