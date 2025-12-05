After over two years, the animatronics have powered back up, Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria's doors are open, and one of the most anticipated upcoming video game movies of the year, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, is finally here. However, you may be wondering, is it worth staying around until after the credits roll for one final tease, or should you just grab your Fazbear popcorn bucket and leave? We have all of the answers here.

Welcoming back Josh Hutcherson as night shift security guard-turned-robot destroyer Mike, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 sees the hero battle our favourite, albeit updated, band of evil animatronics cause havoc once again. Despite Mike and Vanessa seemingly defeating child killer William Afton at the end of the first movie, there is still evil lurking at Fazbear's. With a bigger cast and more animatronics than ever before, the sequel is packed full of FNaF lore and Five Nights at Freddy's Easter eggs.

Below, we answer your burning question as to whether or not you should stay seated until after the credits. For a bigger, more in-depth recap on the film's final act, check out our Five Nights at Freddy's 2 ending explained. Of course, the following contains huge spoilers for Five Nights at Freddy's 2. So, if you haven't seen the movie, turn back now, and make sure to read our spoiler-free Five Nights at Freddy's 2 review.

Is there a Five Nights at Freddy's 2 post-credits scene?

Yes. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has a post-credits scene. Technically, it has two teases: a mid-credits scene and an audio-only post-credits scene.

In the mid-credits, we see three men break into the original Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria from the first movie, looking for props for their Faz-themed haunted house. As two men look around for Fazbear merch, one explains that the pizzeria is being demolished the next day, so they need to grab what they can.

All of a sudden, the third man calls out that he has found a hidden room. Inside sits the Springtrap animatronic. This is the same suit that malfunctioned and killed William Afton whilst he was inside of it at the end of the first movie. One man states how bad it smells, which, unbeknownst to them, is because there is still a rotting body inside.

The hidden room is where the child spirits have been hiding Afton. But the reason the men were able to find the room in the first place is that at the end of the sequel, the spirits were able to break free from their animatronic confinements and float up to heaven. However, before Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy broke down, they told Mike and Abby that after they pass on to the afterlife, they won't be able to keep Afton at bay anymore. When the three men find Springtrap, they cover the animatronic with a plastic sheet, preparing to take it from the premises and use it for their haunted house. With Afton's spirit and animatronic body now free in the outside world, we can only imagine what he might get up to in further movies.

But that's not all, as in true Five Nights at Freddy's style, there is another tease right at the end of the credits. Whilst the last of the credits roll, we hear Skeet Ulrich's voice in a voicemail left for Mike. Ulrich's character, Henry Emily, confesses that he was once Afton's business partner and had a hand in creating the animatronics. He tells Mike that his daughter Charlotte, who was killed by Afton years earlier, is out for blood and will continue to use the Marionette puppet to seek revenge on anyone she can get her hands on. Right at the end of the call, we hear the Marionette break into Henry's house, where she no doubt murders her father for his hand in creating Fazbear.

The two post-credits teases certainly suggest there may be a Five Nights at Freddy's 3 on the horizon. However, Universal has yet to announce the threequel at this stage.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is out in theaters now.