New Five Nights at Freddy's 2 trailer shows first look at Scream star Skeet Ulrich, and we think we know which FNAF game character he is playing

Just one month before the horror sequel is due to hit the big screen, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has released a new trailer, introducing who might shape up to be a very important character.

The new clip, which you can watch below, opens with Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) waking up from a nightmare, where she saw herself as a child running away from her father, William Afton (Matthew Lillard). The rest of the trailer shows Vanessa uncovering her father's dark past, while she and ex-Freddy Fazbear security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) investigate the missing children. Flashback scenes show Afton making his own Springtrap costume and planning to build the animatronics in preparation to start kidnapping kids.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

However, the most interesting part of the new trailer is the first look at Scream star Skeet Ulrich. Since Universal Pictures announced Ulrich's involvement, it has been rumoured that the horror star would be playing a character named Henry Emily from the Five Nights at Freddy's video game series. Henry is Afton's ex-business partner and cofounder of Freddy Fazbear's Entertainment. However, Henry's own daughter Charlotte was the first to be kidnapped by Afton.

In the new clip, Ulrich's character tells Mike and Vanessa that his daughter went missing two years before Mike's little brother did, and he suspects Afton was responsible. Despite Ulrich and Lillard famously playing the villainous duo behind Ghostface in the first Scream movie, it looks as though the pair will be against each other in Five Nights at Freddy's 2.

As for the animatronics, the trailer gives us another look at toy versions of Freddy, Bonnie, and Chica, just as they are presented in the second FNAF game. However, when Vanessa and Mike go looking for Mike's little sister Abby, they encounter withered versions of the animatronics, which are older models that were replaced by new machines ahead of the restaurant's grand reopening.

Set one year on from Five Nights at Freddy's, the sequel catches up with Mike, Vanessa, and Abby as they try and move on from the supernatural nightmare but end up uncovering dark secrets about the restaurant's true origin. Directed by Emma Tammi, the movie also stars Freddy Carter, Wayne Knight, and McKenna Grace.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is set to hit theaters on December 5, 2025.