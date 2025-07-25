Scream's original Ghostface is joining Scream's other original Ghostface in Five Nights at Freddy's 2 – and our fan casting dreams might be coming true

In what's shaping up to be the ultimate original Scream reunion, Skeet Ulrich has joined the cast of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 – but we don't think he's playing a killer this time around.

"I will say, I play somebody with a very particular and specific past, and somebody who has a deep emotional tie to what's going on," Ulrich told the audience at SDCC during the Five Night's At Freddy's 2 panel. "Other than that, I'm not really allowed to say. I'll defer to your lawyer."

A few months ago, rumors hit the internet that Henry Emily, the overarching protagonist of the FNAF video games, would make an appearance in Five Nights at Freddy's 2. In the games and tie-in novels, Henry (first mentioned in the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 video game as a missing person) is the co-founder of the Freddy Fazbear franchise and created the animatronics alongside none other than William Afton – played by Matthew Lillard.

Ulrich and Lillard played Billy Loomis and Stu Macher, respectively, in Wes Craven's 1996 horror hit Scream, where they were both revealed to be the knife-wielding serial murderer Ghostface. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 marks the duo's first onscreen appearance in 28 years.

"We have kept in touch over the years. Initially, in the first, you know, 10 to 15 years after Scream, we were headed in different directions. I didn't really get to see him that much," Ulrich explained, when asked about his friendship with Lillard. "I started doing the signing, convention circuits and stuff like that with Matt, and we've gotten very close. He is one of the greatest human beings I've ever known. He really is everything you see, he is a light to so many people and such a good hearted human being. So I'm honored to call him a friend now."

It hasn't been confirmed yet that Ulrich will play Henry... but "deep emotional tie to what's going on" tells me that it's highly likely. He's definitely not young enough to play Michael Afton, one of William's own children, and I don't think the movie plans to pull any characters from the tie-in novel The Silver Eyes (though Henry Emily does make an appearance in this one as well).

Five Night's at Freddy's 2 is set to hit theaters on December 5, 2025.