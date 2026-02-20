Scream 3 star hints at how his dead villain might return in Scream 7: "There's a legit reason behind his appearance"

Scream 3 star Scott Foley has dropped some hints about his character's return in upcoming sequel Scream 7 – and I think it seems likely that we'll see him in a flashback.

In 2000's Scream 3, Foley played Roman Bridger, the director of in-universe slasher movie Stab 3, which is based on the Woodsboro murders from the previous Scream films. After the masked killer starts taking down Stab 3's cast and crew, Roman is revealed to be Ghostface and Sidney Prescott kills him at the end of the film.

"He definitely died in Scream 3. We saw it happen," Foley told the Happy Horror Time podcast.

"But the way Kevin [Williamson, director]'s figured out his place in this film, at least in my mind, when it was explained to me and when we shot it, made complete sense and didn't seem like it was going to be one of those things where people would see it and be like, 'Come on.' It seemed like it could happen, like, there's a legit reason behind his appearance."

Roman isn't the only unlikely character returning for Scream 7: Matthew Lillard's Stu Macher and David Arquette's Dewey Riley are also returning.

They're joining a cast that includes Neve Campbell as Sidney, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding as twins Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin, and new faces Mckenna Grace, Joel McHale, and Anna Camp.

Scream 7 arrives in theaters on February 27. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming horror movies to add to your watchlist in 2026, or see if you agree with our ranking of the best Scream movies.