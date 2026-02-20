Scream 3 star hints at how his dead villain might return in Scream 7: "There's a legit reason behind his appearance"

Scott Foley is dropping hints about Roman Bridger's Scream return

Scott Foley as Roman Bridger in Scream 3
Scream 3 star Scott Foley has dropped some hints about his character's return in upcoming sequel Scream 7 – and I think it seems likely that we'll see him in a flashback.

In 2000's Scream 3, Foley played Roman Bridger, the director of in-universe slasher movie Stab 3, which is based on the Woodsboro murders from the previous Scream films. After the masked killer starts taking down Stab 3's cast and crew, Roman is revealed to be Ghostface and Sidney Prescott kills him at the end of the film.

