San Diego Comic-Con 2025 live coverage – All the news from SDCC 2025 as it happens

Hello and welcome to our San Diego Comic-Con 2025 live coverage! While SDCC 2025 might look like a quieter year from the outside this time, there are still plenty of exciting panels and updates to look forward to as the weekend goes on.

GamesRadar+ is on the ground in California, meaning we'll be bringing you all the breaking news as it happens, right here and across our social channels. We're expecting news on Peacemaker season 2, Alien: Earth, and Predator: Badlands, and more, so stay tuned for all you need to know.

You can also keep up with everything going on with our SDCC 2025 schedule, which we're keeping up to date every day with what you can expect. So, on the most exciting weekend for movie and TV news all year, keep it right here for everything you need to know.