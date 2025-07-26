Gen V season 2 trailer introduces Godolkin University's founder, and teases a supe more powerful than Homelander

Gen V Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

While we wait for The Boys season 5, upcoming series Gen V season 2 has dropped a brand new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, and it looks like Godolkin University's suped up students are in for an explosive sophomore year.

In the trailer, blood-bender Marie is saved from a near-assassination by the surprise appearance of Erin Moriarty's Starlight. But Starlight isn't there out of the goodness of her heart. She's learnt that Godolkin has resumed a top-secret research programme called 'Project Odessa', that was spearheaded by the institution's founder, Thomas Godolkin, and it's up to Marie to put a stop to it.

Most intriguing of all, sadistic new Dean Cipher (Midnight Mass star Hamish Linklater) wants to reverse Godolkin's course as a "monument to mediocrity" by "levelling up" its most promising students, including Marie, who could be "the most powerful supe to ever come out of Godolkin." More powerful than Homelander? Only time will tell.

Picking up directly after the events of The Boys season 4, Gen V season 2 follows the students of Godolkin University, including Marie, Emma, and Jordan, as they return for their sophomore year after Gen V season 1 ended with the trio framed for he bloodbath at God U, and sent to The Woods by Vought, while Sam and Cate were painted as heroes and taken under Homelander's wing.

The official synopsis reads: "As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever." But school will never be the same as the trio soon "learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it."

The series welcomes back Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, and adds Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher and Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity. Oh, we’ll also see some Boys cameos too, including Chace Crawford’s The Deep.

Gen V season 2 will release with a three-episode premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, September 17. For more, check out our lists of the best TV shows of all time, and all the new TV shows heading our way.