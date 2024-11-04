Daryl Dixon season 3 teaser has serious Wild West vibes, as The Walking Dead spin-off sets its release window

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon | Season 3 Teaser | Ft. Norman Reedus & Melissa McBride - YouTube Watch On

The second season of Walking Dead spin-off Daryl Dixon may have only just finished, but season 3 already has a new teaser – and it's giving us serious Wild West vibes.

In the brief clip, which you can watch above, we see the next chapter in Daryl and Carol's adventures. The duo trek through an overgrown city in what appears to be London, where we see Stephen Merchant's character, and then we get a glimpse at a boat journey, before Daryl returns in a dry landscape of some kind (most likely in Spain) riding his motorbike alone, before we see a figure riding a horse along a train track. Of course, there are a fair amount of walkers, too.

Season 3 of the hit show will feature a whole bunch of new cast members, too, with Alexandra Masangkay, Hugo Arbues, Candela Saitta, Óscar Jaenada, and Eduardo Noriega joining Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride – along with newcomer Merchant.

"As a fan of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, I was excited when they asked me to join the [The Walking Dead] universe for season 3. But don't ask me for spoilers - my lips are sealed," Merchant wrote of his casting on Instagram .

Thanks to the teaser, we also know that the new season will be arriving in 2025 – so there's not long to wait.

"The obvious thing to do, and the easier thing to do would be, 'Okay, now they're falling in love and they're a couple.' But I always felt like that would be a mistake, because it would feel like you were going into the TV book of tricks," showrunner David Zabel recently told our sister publication SFX magazine of Daryl and Carol's relationship. "To me, there was never a question that [their connection] was something other than what it is, and what it seems to want to be, and why it works so well."

There's no firm release date for Daryl Dixon season 3 just yet. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming TV shows to fill out your watchlist.