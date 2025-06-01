Dexter: Resurrection unveils star-studded first trailer as Dexter Morgan meets New York's most lethal serial killers

Dexter: Resurrection | Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

Dexter Morgan is starting over in a new city in the first trailer for Dexter: Resurrection, a revival of the beloved crime series that sees Michael C. Hall reprising his beloved character.

The new trailer, which you can see above, offers a first look at the show's star-studded cast, which includes Uma Thurman, Neil Patrick Harris, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter and Last Night With the Devil's David Dastmalchian. Hall is in very good company, as the titular serial killer finds a new home in New York.

As we can see in the footage, the new series sees Hall's charismatic serial killer resurrecting (hence the title) just weeks after taking a bullet to the chest at the hands of his son Harrison (played by Jack Alcott). The plot will follow his journey to New York City, where he is determined to find his son and make things right after their almost deadly encounter.

"But closure won't come easy,” reads the official synopsis. "When Miami Metro's Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together."

The trailer reveals the first meeting between Dexter and the wealthy Leon Prater (played by Dinklage), who has a particular interest in "collecting" serial killers. "I pride myself in finding the best of the best in every field," he tells Dexter, teasing even more killers to join their group.

The cast also features Jennifer Carpenter, David Zayas, C.S. Lee, Luna Lauren Velez, Desmond Harrington and Julie Benz, with James Remar returning as Dexter's father.

The new show is a sequel to the original Dexter series, which ran from from 2006 to 2013, and 2021's miniseries Dexter: New Blood. Hall recently narrated season 1 of the prequel Dexter: Original Sin.

Dexter: Resurrection premieres in July 11 on Paramount Plus with its first two episodes. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025.