The Last of Us season 3 will "definitely" provide answers about a season 2 mystery, promise showrunners: "We just didn't know if we were getting canceled"

The Last of Us season 2 is leaving a few questions unanswered – but only for now. With the second game in the franchise being adapted across two seasons, it looks like we can expect some mysteries to be unravelled in season 3 instead, including the one surrounding Isaac.

Jeffrey Wright's double-crossing FEDRA agent turned WLF leader was introduced in episode 4 of season 2, where we see him torturing a Seraphite at the WLF base in Seattle. The WLF and the Seraphites are at war with one another, but the episode doesn't really give us many answers about the conflict.

"The question is, what is Isaac pursuing? And these questions about this war may not be answered this season. There will be some mysteries," showrunner Craig Mazin said on The Last of Us Season 2 Podcast.

"Now that we’re renewed for season three, we could say, you will definitely get those," his co-showrunner Neil Druckmann added.

"That’s the thing," Mazin continued. "We just didn’t know if we were getting canceled, guys. We will absolutely find out exactly what they’re about, exactly what he wants, which is the most important thing to understand about characters, but there will be some mystery to sit with for a while."

The show was renewed for season 3 ahead of its season 2 premiere last month. While the first Last of Us game was adapted in full in season 1, Part 2 will be split over seasons 2 and 3. Which is our music to our ears, considering there are only three episodes left of season 2…

