HBO renews The Last of Us for season 3 ahead of season 2 premiere

The Last of Us has officially been renewed for season 3 at HBO.

"We approached Season 2 with the goal of creating something we could be proud of. The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew," co-showrunner Craig Mazin said in a statement (H/T Variety).

While season 1 adapts The Last of Us Part 1 video game, season 2 adapts just one small chunk of the extremely dense The Last of Us Part 2. For context, The Last of Us Part 2 takes around 22-26 hours to finish the main story...but up to 42 hours to hit 100% completion. Because the game is so dense, it makes a whole lot of sense to stretch the story out over multiple seasons. Especially since season 2 only consists of seven, hour-long episodes.

Season 2 jumps forward about five years and sees Ellie and Joel in a different phase of their relationship - perhaps due to the tragic and tumultuous events of The Last of Us season 1 finale. Newcomers to the cast include Isabel Merced as Dina, with whom Ellie forges a close bond, and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, who may or may not be the show's new antagonist.

The Last of Us season 2 is out on April 13 and available on HBO and Max in the US, and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. You can read our The Last of Us season 2 review. For more check out our guides to the best Max movies and the best Max TV shows to stream right now.