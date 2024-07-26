The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon gets early season 3 renewal, as Norman Reedus confirms it'll be set in Spain

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is officially in the works – and this time, the titular apocalypse survivor and his bestie Carol are heading to Spain.

Stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, dropped by Hall H on Friday, July 26, to share the news, along with executive producer Greg Nicotero and showrunner David Zabel. "We pick up where we left off," Reedus said, shortly after they treated attendees to an exciting new look at the upcoming second season, which is officially subtitled 'The Book of Carol'.

"It's interesting shooting this show outside of Georgia. We sort of picked up these two characters and we recreated the world around them. So to watch Melissa come to Europe to kickass? I've been waiting. As far as the production side, I'm involved."

Elsewhere, AMC released the first 11 minutes of the spin-off's second chapter on its streaming platform, giving longtime franchise fans a tease as to what they can expect. In the opening few scenes, Carol continues her search for Daryl (and rides his bike solo!) stateside, while Daryl trains Laurent in the art of walker-whacking across the pond.

"From the very beginning, Daryl and Carol were the two characters I loved most from the original show, and to have them both in season 2 is so exciting," Zabel said during the panel. "It's bonkers and awesome."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 is streaming now on AMC Plus in the US. It'll be available to watch on Sky and NOW in the UK sometime in August, ahead of the show's return on September 29. For more, check out our handy guide on how to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order, or have a look at our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.

To keep up with all things SDCC over the next few days, head on over to our SDCC 2024 live blog and SDCC 2024 schedule.