New The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 trailer teases romance, Carol's chaotic journey to France, and glow-in-the-dark zombies

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book Of Carol | Official Trailer | Feat. Norman Reedus - YouTube Watch On

The official trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, subtitled The Book of Carol, has been unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 – and it boasts everything you'd want from the spin-off, from emotional, intimate moments and action-packed set-pieces to glow-in-the-dark zombies.

Stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, executive producer Greg Nicotero, and showrunner David Zabel dropped by Hall H on Friday, July 26, to share the footage, which sees Carol (Melissa McBride) go on an epic quest to find her titular bestie.

In the promo, which you can watch above, Carol teams up with Manish Dayal's survivor Ash, and plots to fly a dilapidated plane all the way from the US to Europe. Judging by the scenes that follow, it proves a pretty difficult task – though, it still beats washing ashore on a broken boat after being thrown over the side of a ferry.

Meanwhile, Daryl and Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) tell Laurent of their plans to travel across the pond. Let's just hope they stay put until Carol arrives...

Set some time after the events of The Walking Dead season 11, Daryl Dixon season 1 centered on the eponymous survivor, after he woke up on a beach in Marseille – and quickly tasked by a nun to ferry Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), a young French boy believed to be some sort of super empathetic messiah, to a secret location in Northern France. Teaming up with Isabelle, Daryl accepted, setting him off on a perilous journey full of new burner zombies, a nefarious nightclub owner, and a power-hungry political leader.

Elsewhere, AMC released the first 11 minutes of the spin-off's second chapter on its streaming platform, giving longtime franchise fans a tease as to what they can expect. In the opening few scenes, Carol continues her search for Daryl (and rides his bike solo!) stateside, while Daryl trains Laurent in the art of walker-whacking across the pond.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 is streaming now on AMC Plus in the US. It'll be available to watch on Sky and NOW in the UK sometime in August, ahead of the show's return in September. For more, check out our handy guide on how to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order, or have a look at our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To keep up with all things SDCC over the next few days, head on over to our SDCC 2024 live blog and SDCC 2024 schedule.