The Last of Us co-creator hasn't started writing season 3 but is "champing at the bit to get back to the keyboard"
Exclusive: Craig Mazin provides an update on season 2's post-production and where season 3 is at
The Last of Us has already been renewed for a third season – but co-creator Craig Mazin hasn't found the time to put pen to paper on the next instalment just yet.
"I'm a bit tired," Mazin jokes during an interview with GamesRadar+. "I've been going seven days a week now for a couple of months to finish mixing and there's still some visual effects that I have to approve over the course of the next few days for the final episode. So, I haven't properly finished the second season."
Those raising their eyebrows at The Last of Us not having everything locked in ahead of its second season premiere can rest easy, however. Mazin – who also acts as showrunner alongside Neil Druckmann – says they are "99% of the way there."
"Obviously, we were very gratified by the critical response. Thank god it's been good and, even more so, the renewal we got from HBO means [there's] this enormous faith in it, and it means the audience doesn't have to worry about it being canceled. They can watch season two in peace knowing there will be a season three. But I'll take a few weeks. Then if there's one thing I know about myself, I will be absolutely champing at the bit to get back to the keyboard."
The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, debuted back in 2023. The Last of Us season 2, which adapts part of 2020's The Last of Us Part 2, is set to hit our screens on April 13 on HBO in the US and April 14 on Sky and NOW TV in the UK.
