Alien: Earth is full of new creatures because it was the only way to add a sense of the unknown back into the series “You can get back to that feeling of genetic revulsion that we all felt watching Alien for the first time.”

When Alien: Earth premieres next month, it won’t just be the xenomorph making mincemeat out of the denizens of planet Earth. There’ll be a lab full of deadly, abnormal creatures turning humans into goo in all manner of nasty ways. The reason why is simple: the xenomorph is too well-known, and the only way to add a sense of mystery back to the series was to inject something new.

Speaking at the bizarrely short Alien: Earth Hall H panel (our man on the ground clocked it at under 20 minutes) at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, showrunner Noah Hawley spoke about the challenge of bringing Alien back to the screen “The one feeling you can't get back from watching the original Alien is the discovery of the life cycle of this creature, how it starts as an egg and it ends up as a 10 foot tall Xenomorph, and every step along the way is worse than the one before,” Hawley said from the Hall H stage.

“And so the only way to create that feeling was to introduce new [creatures], and you don't know how they breed or what they eat. And so you can get back to that feeling of genetic revulsion that we all felt watching Alien for the first time.”

As well as HR Giger’s perfect organism, Alien: Earth will feature a very creepy eyeball creature called the T. Ocellus, which kills its prey by burrowing into their eye socket and taking over the host. Nasty. And that’s far from all. “It was, obviously, a huge responsibility to try to follow in those footsteps of HR [Giger] and, you know, Ridley [Scott] and that team… But if I have a skill at adapting these films, it's in understanding what the original movie made me feel and why, and then trying to create it in you by telling you a totally different story.”

During a recent interview, Hawley revealed that Alien: Earth will feature more of the xenomorph than any Alien movie to date. Given that a recent report claims Alien: Earth may have cost upwards of $250m to produce, FX understandably has high hopes that it will be the next Game of Thrones or The Last of Us-scale event show.

Alien: Earth releases on FX and Hulu in the US from August 12 and Disney Plus in the UK from August 13. For more, check out our guide to the best new TV shows coming your way.