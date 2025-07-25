2 months before The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premieres, AMC has renewed the Europe-set spin-off for a fourth and final season

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 may not have even premiered yet, but that hasn't stopped AMC from renewing the horror spin-off for a fourth and final season.

The exciting news was announced during the show's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, where cast members Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus, executive producer Scott M. Gimple, and showrunner David Zabel also revealed that production is set to kick off in Spain later this month.

"Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey. I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride," Reedus said in an earlier statement. "It's been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it's been embraced. Your love and support have made every moment worth it. This finale isn't just an ending; it's a celebration of what we've all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward – Daryl's journey is far from over."

"It has been the thrill of a lifetime to shoot this part of Daryl and Carol's adventure together in Europe and I keep coming back for more of these two characters," shared McBride. "There is still so much story left to tell and so much for the fans to look forward to. I'm going to revel in the moments as they come and am excited for the fans to see what we have been working on in these incredible locations."

Earlier in July, AMC also renewed The Walking Dead: Dead City for a third season, gearing fans up for more of Negan and Maggie's antics in an apocalyptic Manhattan.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premieres on AMC and AMC+ on September 7. With season 2 having left off with Carol and Daryl having fled to England via the Channel Tunnel, we're curious to see how they wind up in Spain. For more, check out our handy guide on how to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order, or our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.