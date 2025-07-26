Crunchyroll is launching Anime Nights, a theatrical event designed to give fans "a shared experience that honors the art form" – and here are the first two movies you can watch in cinemas

Crunchyroll is already making inroads into theaters with this year's Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, but its next big cinematic announcement is altogether more unexpected, though no less exciting.

Introducing Crunchyroll Anime Nights, a seasonal event that takes place from October across 225 theaters in the US. The mission statement? To give fans a communal experience and to watch anime on the big screen.

Right now, it's going to be a monthly event which encompasses "fan-favorite films, curated television episodes, anniversaries, classic titles, and exclusive previews of upcoming streaming series from Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment's vast anime libraries."

First up, on October 20, is Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A lonely dragon wants to be loved. Then, on November 17, a celebration of Overlord's 10th anniversary will be shown.

To cap off the year, a "secret sneak peek" will be shown, allowing audiences to catch a glimpse of upcoming new anime on Crunchyroll before they hit the streamer.

"Anime Nights offers more than a screening – it's a shared experience that honors the art form, invites fans into the world of creators, and brings anime to life in a theatrical setting," Crunchyroll's EVP of commerce Mitchel Berger said.

All told, there's plenty of reasons for anime fans to rock up to the cinema later this year. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arrives on September 12, while the Chainsaw Man movie revs into theaters on October 29 in the US and UK.

