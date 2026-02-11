Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc gets a surprisingly early streaming release on Crunchyroll
Get ready to see Denji's heart being broken again and again
Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is officially coming to Crunchyroll for its streaming debut.
As confirmed by the anime streamer on its official website, the Chainsaw Man movie's streaming release is slated for a Spring 2026 window. In anime terms, Spring typically refers to the months of April, May, and June.
While Chainsaw Man coming to Crunchyroll isn't surprising in itself, Reze Arc received a late October release in most territories – ensuring a possible six-month turnaround for one of the biggest names in anime. It also appears to be leapfrogging Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which doesn't have a streaming release date set as of writing.
Reze Arc follows a tumultuous period in protagonist Denji's devil-slaying life. Fresh off a series of cold dates with Makima, he suddenly encounters Reze, a dream girl hiding an explosive secret.
Upon its release, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc became one of the highest-grossing anime movies of all time, garnering almost $185 million at the box office. The feature also saw wider acclaim elsewhere, becoming the highest-rated movie of 2025 on Letterboxd. It missed out on Best Animated Feature at the 2026 Oscars nominations, however.
Chainsaw Man season 2 is next up for the series, with the TV follow-up set to be an adaptation of the manga's International Assassins arc. In it, Denji is confronted by a motley crew of colorful killers.
For more, check out the best anime on Crunchyroll right now. Then keep up with Denji's current adventures with our Chainsaw Man manga release schedule.
