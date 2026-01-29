Chainsaw Man manga release schedule: when is chapter 228 out?

Chainsaw Man may be on a break in the anime world, but its manga is still rolling on with its incredibly frequent release schedule.

If you're up to date with Denji's story, that means you're eagerly anticipating Chainsaw Man chapter 228. Below, we'll fill you in on exactly when you can expect Tatsuki Fujimoto's next chapter to drop, including which platforms to read it on.

The Chainsaw Man chapter 228 release date is February 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM Pacific/10:00 AM Eastern. That's 3:00 PM GMT for those over in the UK.

As ever, it's getting a simultaneous worldwide release outside of Japan, meaning you'll be able to read it immediately on the manga platform of your choice (more on that below) without fear of spoilers being plastered all over social media.

When are new Chainsaw Man chapters being released?

Frustratingly for some (though we'd rather manga authors take all the time they need), Chainsaw Man's manga release schedule is a little all over the place. It is typically biweekly though, in the past, has occasionally been longer or even on a weekly basis.

In a perfect world, new Chainsaw Man chapters should be released every other Tuesday – though that is subject to change. Stick with GamesRadar+ for more.

Where to read the Chainsaw Man manga

There are only two official ways to read the Chainsaw Man manga online, including the latest chapters: the Manga Plus app by Shueisha and the Viz Media app.

Happily, both destinations allow readers to experience the more recent three chapters – and the first chapter – free of charge, though you'll need to subscribe for more access.

What arc is the Chainsaw Man manga currently on?

As of Chainsaw Man chapter 228, the manga is on the Current Arc, which is part of the ongoing Academy Saga.

There have been 16 arcs to date in the manga, with the anime about to adapt the sixth arc, International Assassins Arc, in Chainsaw Man's second season.

