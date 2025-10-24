Where to continue reading in the manga after watching Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

So, you've finished Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. What next? Admittedly, it's going to be a long, long wait until a second season hits our screens. After that explosive finale, you may be more tempted to dip your toes into the source material and read the manga instead.

But with several chapters and arcs to consider, you may be a little confused as to where you need to pick up Denji's story from in the manga – especially if you want to avoid spoilers. To help, we've put together a guide on where to continue reading in the manga after Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. Plus, we'll even guide you through where to (legally) read the Chainsaw Man manga, so you can keep up to date.

Where to continue reading in the manga after Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc neatly adapts the entirety of the Bomb Girl Arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga, from chapters 39-52.

From there, you are free to continue reading from chapter 53 in the manga after watching Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. In trade form, you should begin with Volume 7, titled 'In a Dream', to see where the story goes next after the Bomb Girl Arc. Mild spoiler: you'll be reading the International Assassins Arc (chapters 53-70) for the next big story saga.

Where to read the Chainsaw Man manga

Unlike some popular titles, there are multiple ways you can read the Chainsaw Man manga online – providing you don't want to buy physical copies of the series in your nearest bookstore, that is (Barnes and Noble in the US and Waterstones/Forbidden Planet in the UK should stock most volumes).

Chainsaw Man can be read on the Manga Plus app, Shonen Jump app, and Viz Media. You'll need to be a paid member to access the full Chainsaw Man library, though each app and website offers a handful of chapters for free – usually the most recent releases and the first two or three chapters in a series.

For more, read our full verdict on Denji's latest adventure with our Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc review. Then, dive into our picks for the best anime and all the new anime you should keep on your radar over the next 12 months.