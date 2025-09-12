Where to continue reading in the manga after Demon Slayer Infinity Castle – confirmed chapter numbers and where to read the manga

So, you've watched Demon Slayer Infinity Castle. If you're anything like me, you might not want to wait multiple years for the story to come to a close – especially as the complete manga story is sitting right there.

But what chapter do you need to pick up from after the first Infinity Castle movie? And where can you even read the manga? Ahead, we'll have answers to your Rengoku-style burning questions, so you can continue on from after the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle ending.

If you're sticking to the anime, you'll need our guide on how to watch Demon Slayer in order. Plus, we've already taken a glance ahead to the future in our rundown of all things Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2.

Where to continue reading in the manga after Demon Slayer Infinity Castle

(Image credit: Koyoharu Gotoge/SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

To pick up the story after the events of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, you'll want to begin with chapter 158 of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. If you're collecting in trades, it's part of the end of Volume 18, titled Assaulted by Memories.

From there, we anticipate the second movie will run up to around chapter 183. If you're fine to keep going beyond that, you can finish the entire story through to chapter 205, as collected in Volume 23.

For the full picture, here are the list of Demon Slayer arcs for your manga checklist:

Unwavering Resolve arc (Chapters 1-53)

Mugen Train arc (Chapters 54-66)

Entertainment District arc (Chapters 67-97)

Swordsmith Village arc (Chapters 98-127)

Hashira Training arc (Chapters 128-139)

Infinity Castle arc (Chapters 140-183)

Sunrise Countdown arc (Chapters 184-205)

Where to read the Demon Slayer manga

(Image credit: Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

If you're fine with physical copies of the manga, most hobbyist and geek-adjacent bookstores will stock the Demon Slayer series. Amazon is also a good bet. In the US, we'd recommend Barnes & Noble; in the UK, Forbidden Planet is a great destination for the full manga.

You can read the Demon Slayer manga online on Viz, though you'll have to pay a small subscription fee.

For more, check out our collections of new anime and picks for best anime, plus see what happens in place of a Demon Slayer Infinity Castle post credits scene.