Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle have a post-credits scene?

Given that Demon Slayer has a long, storied history of post-credit surprises and skits, it stands to reason that you should stick around long after the credits to Infinity Castle have rolled in cinemas.

As you'll soon find out, however, there isn't an MCU-style stinger or Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle post-credits scene to set up the sequel, nor are there any Taisho-era secrets for Tanjiro to divulge this time out. Instead, there's one little bonus waiting for you at the end, plus a chance to bask in Infinity Castle's ending theme.

Be warned: spoilers for the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle ending lie ahead.

Is there a Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

Sadly, there is no Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle post-credits scene, meaning the fates of those still trapped inside the Infinity Castle remain up in the air. That includes Tanjiro and Giyu, who are both seriously wounded after their battle with Upper Moon member Akaza.

Instead, a quick recap of where the main players are ahead of the Infinity Castle sequel is shown as the credits are interlaid over the screen: the Hashiras are paired off and looking for Muzan, Inosuke demands to fight the strongest demon remaining, and Kanao gets ready to avenge Shinobu's death at Domu's hands.

This is all backed by Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle's ending theme, 'Shine in the Cruel Night', by series veteran LiSA.

If you wait until the very end of the second batch of credits, you'll see an original illustration of all the Hashira together again – an emotional button to what has been an arduous and bloody journey for Tanjiro and his demon-slaying allies.

