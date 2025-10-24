Superhero movies have been doing it for years, but is there a Chainsaw Man: The Movie: Reze Arc post-credits scene to stick around for?

Below, we'll answer that question – as well as any other pressing concerns you may have, including just how long you have to wait after the Chainsaw Man movie ending, how many scenes there are, and how it could set up Chainsaw Man's exciting future on the small screen.

Is there a Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Unlike Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, there is a post-credits scene for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. First, you have to sit through the credits as the (incredibly catchy) ending song 'Jane Doe' plays through. We estimate it's only about three to four minutes from the end of the movie to the post-credits scene – a far cry from some of the butt-numbing waits Marvel put us through over the years.

What happens in the Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc post-credits scene?

(Image credit: MAPPA)

In the Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc post-credits scene, Denji is seen sitting forlornly at the Crossroads cafe, flower bouquet in hand and waiting for Reze – who will never arrive, thanks to Makima putting an end to her.

The cafe owner says he'll meet someone perfect one day and, right on cue, Power walks into the eatery and asks for the bouquet. Humorously, Denji refuses to hand even a single flower over, and begins eating them. As the two fight in the cafe, the camera pans back through the alley where Reze died, as an ominous ticking sound starts playing…

So, what does it all mean? We'll be vague on spoilers, naturally, but those who have flicked ahead in the manga will be acutely aware that Power offers up another type of 'perfect' relationship alongside Denji's lust for Reze and desire for Makima – that of a deeper, more intimate connection. Whether that plays out quite as intended remains to be seen, though the ticking of his 'heart' in the background suggests Denji will continue to be concerned about matters of the heart in the near future.

