When is Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc on streaming? Crunchyroll release date speculation

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is about to enter cinemas, but when is it due to hit streaming? Unlike the first season being available on Crunchyroll, fans of Chainsaw Man have only one choice if they want to see it right now: head to theaters.

But what about beyond that? In recent years, we've studied cinematic trends and patterns and – more often than not – have been able to bring you speculative streaming release dates for some of the biggest releases, often right down to the very week.

As you'll soon see, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is a little harder to pin down, but we're able to look a little further afield to bring you what we expect its Crunchyroll and streaming release to be. While you wait, be sure to dive into our complete A-Z guide on new anime in 2025 and 2026, plus all the latest on Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2 and Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is out in cinemas on October 24, which effectively rules the anime movie from hitting streaming platforms, particularly Crunchyroll, any time in 2025.

Why? While we don't expect the Chainsaw Man movie to come anywhere close to the heights of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, it will almost certainly be a (relative) box office success. Typically, that means holding off on streaming past the traditional 90-day window reserved for theatrical releases.

Crunchyroll's recent comments on the streaming plans for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle also put solid weight behind the theory that the Chainsaw Man movie won't be heading to any platforms for at least a few months.

Crunchyroll's executive vice president of global commerce Mitchel Berger told Popverse, "Go see [Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle] in the theater because the theater is the only place you’re going to be able to see this film in 2025."

Unless Crunchyroll comes out and says otherwise, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc won't be heading to Crunchyroll in 2025. In fact, anime movies are usually held off from streaming longer than usual releases – largely due to licensing and other restrictions.

Our best guess? Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will be streaming on Crunchyroll in either Q1 2026 or Q2 2026, with April/May 2026 being a fair guess, judging by recent releases such as Attack on Titan: The Last Attack taking more than a few months to hit the anime streamer – and making nowhere near as big of a splash in cinemas.

