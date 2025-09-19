Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle won't be streaming until 2026 according to Crunchyroll exec: "If you want to see it, go see it in the theater"

If you were hoping to watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle on streaming sooner rather than later, we have some bad news – the anime film won't release on Crunchyroll until at least 2026.

The new Demon Slayer movie is currently delivering a record-breaking box office run, and it's set to become the highest-grossing anime movie of all time over the weekend, surpassing its predecessor Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

Following the film's success, Crunchyroll's executive vice president of global commerce Mitchel Berger recently offered a disappointing update about its streaming release. "Go see [Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle] in the theater because the theater is the only place you’re going to be able to see this film in 2025," he told Popverse.

Berger, who oversees theatrical releases at Crunchyroll, reiterated that "if you want to see it, go see it in the theater because that's the only place it's going to be available."

That means that Infinity Castle's streaming release will go beyond the usual 90-day theatrical window held by other prominent anime releases like Attack on Titan: The Last Attack. However, we're hoping that the film lands an early 2026 release date on Crunchyroll, so we can enjoy the movie again as soon as possible.

Adapting Koyoharu Gotouge's beloved manga, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle picks up the story right where Demon Slayer season 4 left it off. The plot follows Tanjiro Kamado, the Hashira, and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps as they get trapped in the titular demonic structure where Muzan Kibutsuji and his Upper Moon demons are hiding.

This is set to be the first of three movies, with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2 set to arrive in 2027, and the third and final movie in 2029.

So far, the film has been a smash hit with audiences around the world, grossing more than $400 million in cinemas and breaking all sorts of records. Infinity Castle's Rotten Tomatoes score stands at 96%, making it one of the best-reviewed anime movies of all time, too.

