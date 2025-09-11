Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Rotten Tomatoes score is near-perfect, and it's currently one of the best-reviewed anime movies of all time

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Rotten Tomatoes score is in – and it's good news for those hoping for a positive response to the beginning of the epic, Tanjiro-starring trilogy.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is currently at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes after 20 reviews, while the audience score is at 100%.

How does that 95% score fare compared to Infinity Castle's peers, both classic and contemporary? With the major caveat that the Rotten Tomatoes score can change at any moment, it currently sits pretty as the 13th best-reviewed anime of all time, flagging slightly behind the likes of Spirited Away (96%), Kiki's Delivery Service (98%), Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (98%), and its own predecessor, Mugen Train (98%).

Reviews trickling in just before release has done nothing to dampen the expectation from fans. Early box office projections suggest it's going to swipe the record for biggest opening US box office weekend for an anime from Pokémon: The First Movie.

First airing in 2019, Demon Slayer has enjoyed a meteoric rise towards becoming one of anime's leading lights in recent years. Its 2020 mainline movie Mugen Train was that year's highest-grossing feature, while it has already picked up Best Anime at Crunchyroll's Anime Awards back in 2020. Since then, seasons based on the Entertainment District, Swordsmith Village, and Hashira Training manga arcs have been adapted. The story is then set to come to a close with an Infinity Castle movie trilogy in the coming years.

On anime's surge into the mainstream, Tanjiro English-language voice actor, Zach Aguilar, can scarcely believe that the series has turned into a worldwide sensation.

"I see stickers on the backs of people's cars. I see it on billboards. Maybe it's advertising on the side of a bus or I walk into a grocery store [and] see Demon Slayer merchandise," Aguilar told GamesRadar+. "When we record the show and even the movies, we go into a booth and work with a handful of people. [Then] you go and meet all of these fans face to face, and you go out on stage and there's a roaring crowd, and you can't even see the back of the room. It truly is mind-blowing. It's turned into something phenomenal. And I'm just stoked to be a part of it."

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle hits cinemas on September 12. For more, check out our Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle review, plus a whistlestop tour on what to watch before Infinity Castle.