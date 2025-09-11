Demon Slayer Infinity Castle's early box office outlook says it's going to topple Pokemon and break a 26-year-old anime record

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle's early box office predictions are in – and it appears that the first part of the series-ending trilogy will break an anime record that's been held by Pokemon for over a quarter of a century.

As per Deadline, the pre-Friday estimates say Demon Slayer Infinity Castle will gross at least $35 million at the US domestic box office across the three-day weekend, with more optimistic outlooks reaching as far as $45 million or even $60 million.

If you're keeping count, that would blow straight past the previous record-holder for the biggest anime US box office opening in history, with 1999's Pokemon: The First Movie currently holding firm on top spot with $31 million (admittedly, not adjusted for inflation).

By comparison, 2020's Demon Slayer: Mugen Train took in an impressive $21 million on its opening weekend, a staggering feat in a cinematic landscape devastated by COVID-19.

Infinity Castle has already left a pile of records in its wake. In Japan alone, Infinity Castle has the single highest opening day in the country's history, highest opening weekend, and has dethroned Spirited Away to become the second-highest grossing movie in Japan, just behind Mugen Train.

Infinity Castle follows the final saga of Tanjiro and his Hashira allies as they are trapped in the titular demonic structure and are tasked with fighting their way towards series Big Bad Muzan Kibutsuji and his Upper Moon demons.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle hits US and UK cinemas on September 12, so be sure to get your popcorn buckets ready.

