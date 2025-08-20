Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle's latest record-breaking achievement might be its most impressive yet – and almost guarantees a success at the US box office

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is showing no signs of slowing down as it gears up for its US release.

Already, the movie has broken records at the Japanese box office, and it's nabbed a US record before it's even been released.

Per Deadline, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is garnering record-breaking advanced ticket sales for an anime film, with an estimated combined total of around $10 million from Cinemark, Regal, and AMC.

Plus, Fandango reports the best first-day presales for an anime film ever, which puts the movie above Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Considering Mugen Train drew a $21.2 million US opening in April 2021 and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 $18 million in May 2022, that bodes very well for Infinity Castle.

Infinity Castle is the sixth highest-grossing movie ever at the Japanese box office with the best ever opening weekend, and it has also become the highest-rated anime movie of all time on IMDb.

Mugen Train ultimately grossed $500 million, so, if Infinity Castle does surpass that at the box office, that would be seriously impressive indeed.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle hits theaters on September 12, though there are "limited" screenings on September 9 in the US for Mega and Ultra Fan Crunchyroll subscribers.

And, if you're looking to catch up on the anime before the movie, Crunchyroll will host a Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba watch party on YouTube for free, starting on August 16.

In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Crunchyroll anime or the year's most exciting new anime to fill out your watchlist.