Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is releasing early in the US, but with a catch – and it involves the highest tiers of Crunchyroll subscriptions
Mega and Ultra Fans, your time is now
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is getting an early release in North America, but only for those who have signed up to the higher membership tiers on anime streamer Crunchyroll.
As revealed by Crunchyroll, 250 theaters will host "limited" screenings on September 9 for Mega and Ultra Fan subscribers. That arrives three days before the general release of the Demon Slayer movie in the US and UK on September 12.
Adapting the Infinity Castle manga arc, the new anime movie sees shonen protagonist Tanjiro dive headfirst into the belly of the beast – the titular Infinity Castle, where a legion of demons (led by series Big Bad Muzan Kibutsuji) lies in wait.
The Infinity Castle movie, subtitled Akaza's Revenge in Japan, is set to be the first of a trilogy of feature films designed to bring the Demon Slayer story to a close.
The first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle reviews have been slightly mixed, though that hasn't dampened the spirits of moviegoers as the Ufotable-animated feature smashed all kinds of box office records in Japan, including the best single day for tickets sold and the highest-grossing opening weekend in history.
In a surprise move, Channing Tatum has joined the English-language cast as Keizo, Akaza's former master – though not everyone is pleased by the Deadpool and Wolverine actor's inclusion.
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle kicks off a packed fall season for anime, which also includes the Chainsaw Man movie, One-Punch Man season 3, and Spy x Family season 3, among others.
