As Channing Tatum joins the anime movie, one of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle's other cast newcomers is "humbled" for the "opportunity of a lifetime"

The upcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie just announced its English language voice cast, which includes Deadpool and Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The actor joins the returning voice cast from the anime series, along with new cast member Rebecca Wang.

According to Crunchyroll, Channing Tatum "discovered his love of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and anime through watching the series with his daughter" (via Variety). He is set to voice martial arts master Keizo, who taught the Soryu fighting style to Hakuji before he became the Upper Rank Three demon of the Twelve Kizuki, Akaza.

As an anime fan, we can imagine Tatum must be as over the moon right now as his new castmate Rebecca Wang. The actor, who will voice Keizo's daughter Koyuki, wrote on X this week: "Words cannot describe how humbled I am to join the cast of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle! Thank you @mummynyan @aniplexUSA for the opportunity of a lifetime. For believing in me. For seeing me. I'm so grateful for this crazy life".

The returning cast for the Demon Slayer movie includes Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado, Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira, Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomikoa and Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho.

Audiences will get to enjoy the English dub from September 12. In the meantime, the movie is already breaking records, quickly becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of all time in Japan. Infinity Castle is following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, which currently tops the list.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the upcoming movie follows Tanjiro Kamado, who turns to a life of demon hunting with the Demon Slayer Corps after his sister was turned into one of the monsters. However, in Infinity Castle, Tanjiro faces his biggest challenge yet as he is plunged into a demon’s stronghold known as the Infinity Castle in a bid to save the head of the Corps. The first of an upcoming trilogy based on the Infinity Castle arc from the manga, the film follows the events of Demon Slayer season 4.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will land in US and UK cinemas on September 12, 2025. For more, check out the best anime you should be watching right now, and keep up to date with new anime heading your way.