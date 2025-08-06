Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is about to pass a Studio Ghibli classic on its march up the list of highest-grossing movies in Japan

New anime movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is continuing to break box office records as it continues to be Japan’s number one movie for the third week in a row.

In fact, the movie, officially titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsi no Yaiba Infinity Castle, has entered the list of the 'Top 10 All-Time Box Office Films in Japan' as found by Crunchyroll. With 17.63 yen grossed so far, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sits at number 10, right behind Howl’s Moving Castle with 19.6 billion yen, becoming the seventh top-grossing Japanese animated film to date.

The new movie is certainly following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, which currently tops the list. However, Infinity Castle may even beat Mugen Train. The new movie was only released in Japan on July 18 and has already struck up over 17 billion yen in just over two weeks. That’s 112% more than Mugen Train earned at the same stage.

Released in 2020, Demon Slayer – The Movie: Mugen Train earned a whopping 40.75 billion yen domestically (over $275 million) throughout its theatrical run, beating out Spirited Away and James Cameron’s Titanic. But, it wouldn’t be too big of a surprise if Mugen Train was replaced, as Infinity Castle has already broken the record for the fastest Japanese film to reach the 10 billion mark.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the movie follows Tanjiro Kamado, who turns to a life of demon hunting with the Demon Slayer Corps after his sister was turned into one of the monsters. However, in Infinity Castle, Tanjiro faces his biggest challenge yet as he is plunged into a demon’s stronghold known as the Infinity Castle in a bid to save the head of the Corps.

The movie is the first of an upcoming trilogy based on the Infinity Castle arc from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a sequel to the fourth season of the Demon Slayer anime series.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will hit US and UK cinemas on September 12, 2025. For more, check out the best anime you should be watching right now, and keep up to date with new anime heading your way.