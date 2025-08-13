Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle fans are not too happy about Channing Tatum being cast in the English-language version of the anime film

As new anime movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle continues to rule over the Japanese box office, Channing Tatum’s casting in the upcoming English-language version has left many Demon Slayer fans confused.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star has been cast as Keizo in the English dubbed version of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. However, many anime fans believe that the casting is not fair to other voice actors in the industry, and feel that Taum has only been cast because he is a big Hollywood name.

"There are some [English-language voice actors] who are not happy that Channing Tatum was cast in the latest Demon Slayer movie... and the complaints are 100% valid," said one fan on Twitter (X). "Any VA would and should feel slighted when a big-name actor is cast in an anime role, especially in a movie as big as Infinity Castle."

It seems like other fans feel the same, as one replied, "Love Channing Tatum... I just feel this is kinda a slap in the face to everyone else." Another added, "This might potentially be the start of US dubbing companies phasing out actual experienced anime dub actors for Hollywood talent. And that would be a very bad thing."

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

However, other Demon Slayer heads feel that Tatum, who is a fan of the series, deserves a chance. After all, the star is only in a minor role. "But what if he does a completely fine and normal job at it?" pointed out one fan. It is important to note that big actors being cast in anime projects is no new thing, with Robert Pattinson starring in The Boy and the Heron, and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill appearing in the anime series Immortal Grand Prix, just to name two examples.

Tatum joins the original English dub voice cast from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series, including Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado, Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira, Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomikoa and Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the movie is the first of an upcoming trilogy based on the Infinity Castle arc from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. The film follows demon slayer Tanjiro Kamado as he faces his biggest challenge yet when he is plunged into a demon’s stronghold known as the Infinity Castle in a bid to save the head of the Corps.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will hit US and UK cinemas on September 12, 2025. For more, check out the best anime you should be watching right now, and keep up to date with new anime heading your way.