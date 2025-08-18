Sorry, Studio Ghibli: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now the highest-rated original anime movie of all time on IMDb
There is one small Attack on Titan-related caveat, however
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle can seemingly do no wrong at the moment – and that's without it releasing in the US and UK just yet.
Having just squeaked over the $200 million mark at various Asian box offices, the new Demon Slayer movie is now the highest-rated original anime movie of all time according to IMDb.
Currently sitting at 8.9/10 on the ever-popular film resource, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle beats out the likes of Your Name (8.4), A Silent Voice (8.1), and Perfect Blue (8.0) to gain top spot.
Of course, that also means it's bested every single Studio Ghibli movie – though things could change as more votes and ratings pile in by the time of its western release in September.
However, for the completionists among you, there is one minor caveat to the anime record. Attack on Titan: The Last Attack hits the heady heights of 9.2/10, though that 2024 release was a compilation of the Final Chapters of the hit anime.
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is an adaptation of the manga arc of the same name, and is all set to draw the long-running series to a close as protagonist Tanjiro finally comes into close proximity with the legion of Upper Rank demons plaguing the world, led by his family's murderer, Muzan Kibutsuji.
To say Infinity Castle has been a success would be an understatement. It currently holds the record for the biggest single-day and opening-weekend box office takings in Japanese history, and it could become the most successful anime movie of all time, which is currently held by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train's $500 million gross back in 2020.
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle hits US and UK cinemas on September 12, though it's getting an early release for Crunchyroll Mega Fan and Ultra Fan subscribers.
For more, discover our picks for the best anime on Crunchyroll. Then, dive into the latest on new anime – such as Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and One-Punch Man season 3.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
