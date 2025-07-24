After the best opening weekend ever in Japan, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle might break Mugen Train's $500 million box office anime record

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle isn't messing around in its early Japanese release, breaking several records on the way to an opening weekend that suggests Mugen Train's standing as anime's highest-grossing movie could be in serious peril.

The movie, an adaptation of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, now holds the record for highest opening day in Japanese history (1.64 billion yen/$11.11 million), the best single box office day on its third day (2 billion yen/$13 million), and the best opening weekend performance by a single film in Japan, both across three days ($37 million) and four days ($49 million).

Those (im)patiently waiting around the world for a chance to see Demon Slayer's final battle (the first of three movies in a series-ending trilogy) will have to hold firm a little longer.

A convoluted, staggered release schedule across several territories has been announced (via Crunchyroll), with audiences in the US and UK having to wait until September 12. It's only then that we'll have a better idea of whether it can beat Mugen Train's record-breaking $500 million gross, an achievement that saw it become not only the highest-grossing anime movie of all time ahead of Your Name, but also the highest-grossing movie of 2020. Take that, Tenet.

Infinity Castle also kicks off a fall season packed with major new anime releases, including the Chainsaw Man movie, Spy x Family season 3 (which has just received a new trailer), One-Punch Man season 3, and My Hero Academia's final season.

For more, check out the best anime you should be watching right now.