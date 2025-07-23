Spy x Family season 3 gets an adorably action-packed first trailer that teases Agent Twilight’s mysterious origin story
The new season arrives in October
The first trailer for Spy x Family season 3 has finally arrived – and world peace is at stake yet again.
In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, The Forger family is back...and Twilight seems to have a bad feeling about his new mission – but Anya and her dog Bond are so painfully cute that I got a little bit distracted.
Per the official synopsis from Crunchyroll, the third season sees secret Agent Twilight undergo his most difficult mission yet: pretending to be a family man. Twilight must pose as a loving husband and father in order to infiltrate an elite school and get close to a high-profile politician. He "has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!"
Based on Tatsuya Endo's manga of the same name, Spy x Family follows master spy Twilight who must create a fake family in order to carry out a mission, but little does he know the woman he agreed to marry is a master assassin and their adoptive daughter has telepathic abilities. The first season hit Crunchyroll back in April 2022 and was swiftly renewed for a second season, which premiered in October 2023. It's been a two-year wait, but we're ready – especially with rumors swirling around about a potential season 4.
Spy x Family season 3 is set to hit Crunchyroll in October. For more, check out our list of all the new anime shows you need to have on your radar.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
