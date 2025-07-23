Spy x Family season 3 gets an adorably action-packed first trailer that teases Agent Twilight’s mysterious origin story

The first trailer for Spy x Family season 3 has finally arrived – and world peace is at stake yet again.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, The Forger family is back...and Twilight seems to have a bad feeling about his new mission – but Anya and her dog Bond are so painfully cute that I got a little bit distracted.

Per the official synopsis from Crunchyroll, the third season sees secret Agent Twilight undergo his most difficult mission yet: pretending to be a family man. Twilight must pose as a loving husband and father in order to infiltrate an elite school and get close to a high-profile politician. He "has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!"

Based on Tatsuya Endo's manga of the same name, Spy x Family follows master spy Twilight who must create a fake family in order to carry out a mission, but little does he know the woman he agreed to marry is a master assassin and their adoptive daughter has telepathic abilities. The first season hit Crunchyroll back in April 2022 and was swiftly renewed for a second season, which premiered in October 2023. It's been a two-year wait, but we're ready – especially with rumors swirling around about a potential season 4.

Spy x Family season 3 is set to hit Crunchyroll in October.