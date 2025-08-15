Crunchyroll is set to livestream the entirety of Demon Slayer for free on YouTube ahead of new movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

There has never been a more perfect time to rewatch the entire Demon Slayer series ahead of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle hitting screens, as Crunchyroll is set to livestream the franchise for free.

Just 4 weeks before the English language version of Infinity Castle premieres on the big screen in the US and UK, Crunchyroll will host a Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba watch party on YouTube. Starting on August 16 at 10:00am PT (1:00pm EST / 6pm BST), the 24-hour livestream will feature every episode of the hit anime series, and one movie as well, so you can get caught up before the movie.

However, Demon Slayer fans will know that binge-watching the series is no easy feat. There are 63 episodes in total, and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, meaning a continuous marathon will take all day. Rest assured, you’ll have other anime heads right by your side, as the stream will include real-time live chat. But don’t feel bad if you can’t pull an all-nighter, as the episodes, which will be in Japanese with English subtitles, will be available for seven days after the stream ends.

The arcs featured during the stream will include: Final Selection Arc, First Mission Arc, Asakusa Arc, Tsuzumi Mansion Arc, Natagumo Mountain Arc, Rehabilitation Training Arc, the Mugen Train movie, Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, and Hashira Training Arc. Plus, the event will also show trailers for Infinity Castle.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Infinity Castle follows on from Demon Slayer season 4. The movie is the first of an upcoming trilogy based on the Infinity Castle arc from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and follows Tanjiro Kamado as he takes on an Upper Rank demon Akaza, in a bid to save the head of the Corps.

The English dub voice cast welcomes back Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado, Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira, Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomikoa, and Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho. Channing Tatum has recently joined the cast.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will hit US and UK cinemas on September 12, 2025. For more, check out the best anime you should be watching right now, and keep up to date with new anime heading your way.