Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle shows off more of its main battle as it gets closer and closer to making box office history in Japan

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is showing no signs of slowing down at the Japanese box office.

According to the latest takings, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now the sixth highest-grossing movie in Japanese history, overtaking 2022's One Piece: Red (H/T Anime News Network).

In fact, its gross of 22 billion yen ($148.7 million) after 25 days just about nudges out Mugen Train's 20 billion yen in the same period.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has been breaking records aplenty and, on its current trajectory, could become both the highest-grossing anime movie of all time and the highest-grossing Japanese movie of all time – both records held by its predecessor, Mugen Train.

The signs were there early on: Infinity Castle holds the record for highest opening day in Japanese history (1.64 billion yen/$11.11 million), the best single box office day on its third day (2 billion yen/$13 million), and the best opening weekend performance by a single film in Japan, both across three days ($37 million) and four days ($49 million).

With a western release coming in September, all eyes are on whether that success can translate outside of Japan.

Speaking of those poor, parched souls who have barely seen a second of Infinity Castle footage (although piracy has been an ongoing issue), there's even a quick clip to satiate the masses.

In it, series protagonist Tanjiro faces down Upper Rank demon Akaza, in what promises to be the focal point of Infinity Castle, the first in an upcoming trilogy that will bring the long-running anime series to a close. See it for yourself above.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle releases in the US and UK on September 12.

