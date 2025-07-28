As Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle piracy spreads, the studio says it will "pursue strict legal action" on leaks because it's spoiling the anime film's "immense hard work and creativity"

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle's distributors and studio have announced a clampdown on online piracy after various clips, scenes, and bootleg cuts of the anime feature were leaked online across its opening week in Japan.

"We have recently become aware of unauthorized recordings, uploads, and online distribution of the film," the statement began. "These activities constitute a serious violation of copyright law and other applicable laws and regulations."

The company behind Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle went further, outlining plans to bring the full weight of the courts down on any of those found posting footage online, even if they are hiding behind anonymous accounts.

"We will pursue strict legal action, including civil and criminal measures, against such activities such as piracy and illegal uploads. Even those posting anonymously will be identified and will be held liable.

"Such illegal activities not only harm the experience of our loyal fans who support the film, but also undermine the immense hard work, creativity, and resources we have dedicated to the film. We strongly encourage everyone to experience the film legitimately at movie theaters."

Despite a wave of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle leaks and spoilers, that's done little to dampen the rush of audiences heading to see the new anime movie in Japan.

It's a little wonder, then, that it's already broken the record for best opening weekend and best single grossing day in Japanese history. The first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle reviews are slightly more mixed, however.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle covers the final arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, which sees Tanjiro and his Hashira allies finally come face to face with series villain Muzan Kibutsuji and his legion of Upper Rank demons.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle hits UK and US cinemas on September 12.

