The first reviews of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle are in, and the new anime movie is being called "fantastic" but "flawed"

New anime movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has hit screens in Japan, and although there has been a lot of praise for the film on social media, the first review from a Western media outlet has finally hit the internet.

According to Anime News Network, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle boasts "stunning visuals and a great musical score," as well as a "fantastic sense of tension throughout." This certainly lines up with what fans have been saying on Twitter, celebrating the film’s "absolutely breathtaking" visuals.

The review goes on to say that the best part of the movie is the epic fight scenes. "When it comes to the battles, the anime simply looks fantastic," reads the review, "There is not a single frame that couldn't be put up on a wall." The reviewer states that there is an "unflinching sense of danger throughout the film" because the stakes are higher. "The heroes don't win every battle – nor do they necessarily even manage to survive."

However, it’s not all praise, as the review states that the overall story lets Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle down. "[The] story structure undercuts itself – dulling both its emotional and action beats while also making the already lengthy movie feel like it drags on," reads the review.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the movie follows a boy named Tanjiro Kamado, who joins the Demon Slayer Corps and turns to a life of hunting down demons after his sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. Alongside his friends, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira, Tanjiro faces his biggest challenge yet when the group sets out to save the head of the Demon Slayer Corps, and is plunged into a demon’s stronghold known as the Infinity Castle.

The movie is the first of an upcoming trilogy based on the Infinity Castle arc from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a sequel to the fourth season of the Demon Slayer anime series. The first Demon Slayer movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, hit screens in 2020 and stands at an amazing 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes, so it will be interesting to see if the new movie can beat that.

Infinity Castle first hit screens on July 18 in Japan. However, the rest of the world will have to wait until August and September 2025 to see it. The movie stars Natsuki Hanae, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Hiro Shimono, and Akari Kitô.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle hits US and UK cinemas on September 12, 2025. For more, check out the best anime you should be watching right now, and keep up to date with new anime heading your way.