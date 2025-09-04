These new Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle popcorn buckets are the best yet – with a perfect tribute to the anime's most popular fighters

The conveyor belt of Demon Slayer popcorn buckets continues, but it's the accompanying collectible cups that might catch your eye this time round.

First off, the big news: these popcorn buckets are coming to America. Courtesy of AMC, you'll soon be able to purchase the snack vessel – shaped to look like the titular Infinity Castle with additional character art on the side panel – from participating theaters.

On top of that, there are four cups to collect – each one designed to resemble the style of a specific demon-hunter, with little details such as their sword's hilt included for good measure. They are, in order: Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Giyu, and Shinobu, with each set to have a major role in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

🚨 AMC Demon Slayer popcorn buckets and character cups revealed!! pic.twitter.com/wjmVrfzl8GSeptember 2, 2025

Previously, Malaysian audiences could get their hands on an LED-lit Infinity Castle popcorn bucket, while those in Japan were able to snag an incredible snack dispenser of their own, complete with film reel-style glimpses at the anime movie's scenes.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the adaptation of one of the manga's concluding arcs, sees Tanjiro and his Hashira allies trapped in the titular home base of series Big Bad Muzan Kibutsuji and his Upper Rank demons. With the final showdown looming, the question is: who will survive?

The first in a planned trilogy, Infinity Castle is already shaping up to be a huge box office hit, grossing over $300 million before even opening in the likes of typical anime hotbeds such as the US and Mexico. With Mugen Train's $500 million in sight, it seems like Japan isn't the only place Infinity Castle will be smashing theatrical records.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle hits US and UK cinemas on September 12, though some Crunchyroll subscribers are able to buy tickets to early screenings on September 9.

For more, here's our guide on how to watch Demon Slayer in order.