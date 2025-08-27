Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle unveils latest popcorn bucket design, and it might just be our favorite one yet

The team behind Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has unveiled the anime movie's latest popcorn bucket design, and it might just be our favorite one yet.

As posted by Funko Pop News! on Twitter, the snack dispenser looks like an oversized film reel, with each section consisting of a different piece of artwork from the film. According to the tweet, it rotates, too, and there's a handy strap attached so you've still got both hands free to hold a drink and a sweet treat as well. They really do think of everything, huh? Check it out below...

Probably the best of the Demon Slayer popcorn buckets, with this awesome rotating film reel edition! You’ll find this at T-Joy cinemas, hopefully someone brings it to the USA! #DemonSlayerInfinityCastle #FPN #FunkoPOPNews pic.twitter.com/FZa1YEzX2TAugust 26, 2025

It's certainly a level up from the designs previously rolled out, which were both tin containers with slightly different patterns on both the inside and outside. Unfortunately for UK or US-based fans, though, the film reel popcorn bucket will be available in T-Joy cinemas in Japan only.

Based on the franchise's long-running TV series and, more specifically, Koyoharu Gotouge's manga arc of the same name, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle centers on Tanjiro, as he continues to seek vengeance against Muzan, the demon that killed his parents, and restore his sister Nezuko to her human form.

Wounded from their earlier bouts, Muzan retreats to his Infinity Castle, forcing Tanjiro and his allies to navigate deadly booby traps, underworld-dwelling creatures, and stripe-skinned yokai Akaza to stop Muzan once and for all.

The movie, which will be the first of a planned trilogy, releases in theaters on September 12, or earlier if you're a Crunchyroll Mega Fan or Ultra Fan subscriber. For more, check out our guide to all the new anime heading our way.