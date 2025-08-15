It's no Dune sandworm, but Demon Slayer is getting in on the popcorn fun with this Infinity Castle bucket

Thought the popcorn bucket fad was fizzling out? Think again. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle now has its own snack vessel for fans to buy, complete with some appropriate theming and gorgeous character art from the new anime movie.

Right now, the only official Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle popcorn bucket is available at Golden Screen Cinemas in Malaysia ahead of the movie's release in the region.

As you can see below, the bucket is adorned with official art of both Tanjiro in full flow, as well as ally Zenitsu. To top it all off (quite literally) is an LED lid that mimics the demonic headquarters of the Infinity Castle. Thankfully, you'll find sweets and treats inside instead of the Upper Rank army.

Demon Slayer- Infinity Castle themed popcorn bucket at GSC Cinemas.#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/XPbneBSXVxAugust 14, 2025

Hopefully, other cinema chains in both the US and UK will follow suit with their own Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle popcorn buckets when the film hits those shores in September.

From Dune to Deadpool and Wolverine to even the likes of Jurassic World: Rebirth, popcorn buckets have been the hot topic in cinemas for the past couple of years. It's even reached a more luxury tier, with the Galactus popcorn bucket for Fantastic Four: First Steps reaching an eye-watering $80.

"I'd prefer it if it looked like me," Galactus actor Ralph Ineson previously told GamesRadar+ of the popcorn bucket. "But yeah, that feels really strange, to be honest. I'm not gonna lie."

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle releases in UK and US cinemas on September 12, with an early release planned for some Crunchyroll members.

