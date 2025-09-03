How to watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle early – tickets, dates, and screening locations

You might be excited to experience Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, but did you know that you can watch it in cinemas early?

Below, you'll find complete details on the 'Early Access' screenings for the Demon Slayer movie, including how to get tickets, dates and times, and a look at which locations are showing Infinity Castle.

How to watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle early

Before you even start dreaming of watching Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle early, you'll need a Crunchyroll Ultra Fan or Mega Fan membership. Without that higher-tier subscription to the anime streaming service, you'll be locked out of buying tickets.

If you are an Ultra Fan or Mega Fan member, you need to login to your Crunchyroll account via this Fandango Rewards page.

From there, you will be able to find the nearest theatres to your location. But a word of warning: this is only available to US residents and tickets are first come, first served – and are selling fast.

When are Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle early screenings?

All Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 'Early Access' screenings are on September 9 at 7:00 PM. That's three days before the full general US release on September 12.

Where can I watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle early?

The full list of 250+ participating locations across over 35 states are available on Fandango's Rewards page – with Texas and California having the bulk of screenings.

