Tanjiro actor once "picked on" for liking anime says Demon Slayer becoming a worldwide sensation is "truly mind blowing": "It's turned into something phenomenal"

Tanjiro's English dub actor Zach Aguilar has opened up about his personal journey with anime, as well as Demon Slayer's meteoric rise into the mainstream ahead of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.

"It's kind of mind blowing. Because I grew up watching anime, I was a huge fan of anime," Aguilar tells GamesRadar+. "Kind of getting picked on when I was younger as a kid for liking anime [to] now being an adult and seeing these big celebrities, pop stars coming out and saying, 'We love anime, we love Demon Slayer', it's really crazy."

That, of course, extends to the proliferation of marketing and merchandise for Demon Slayer. While it's never quite reached the levels of Poke-mania, you'll be hard pressed to avoid the onslaught of plushies, figures, posters, and billboards wherever you look. Yes, we live in a world where a boy wearing a boy head is part of the pop culture landscape.

"Here in L.A., I see Demon Slayer everywhere," Aguilar explains. "I see stickers on the backs of people's cars. I see it on billboards. Maybe it's advertising on the side of a bus or I walk into a grocery store [and] see Demon Slayer merchandise… When we record the show and even the movies, we go into a booth and work with a handful of people. [Then] you go and meet all of these fans face to face, and you go out on stage and there's a roaring crowd, and you can't even see the back of the room. It truly is mind blowing. It's turned into something phenomenal. And I'm just stoked to be a part of it."

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is released in US and UK cinemas on September 12.

